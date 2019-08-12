Police arrest man accused of fatal shooting at Northwoods Mall theater parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting at the Northwoods Mall theater parking lot.
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested Benjamin Rashard Bonneau.
He’s been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at the Nortwoods Stadium Cinema on 2181 Northwoods Blvd. The coroner’s office says Harry Pinckney, 23, of Walterboro died on scene from a gunshot wound.
Bonneau will face a bond judge on Tuesday. Police are continuing the investigation.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say at 9:48 p.m. officers responded to the front parking lot area of the theater.
When officers arrived they found Pinckney lying in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Shortly after, officers located a vehicle that had apparent damage from gunshots and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the Exxon gas station on 2330 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
“This individual was transported to the hospital for treatment,” NCPD officials said.
