Police searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery in Cottageville

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Cottageville.
It happened at the location on 11051 Cottageville Hwy. on Friday. At 11:24 p.m. a police officer responded to call for an armed robbery.
Investigators found that the rear door in the stock room of the building had been cracked open. Surveillance footage showed a man leave the stock room and slowly walk past the cooler section towards the office.
“He snuck around the coolers and was watching the workers in the office as they counted the money,” the police report stated.
According to police, the suspect then entered the office and took out a small black handgun which he pointed towards the employees.
He then took money which he placed into a blue cooler bag and left.
Authorities say a K-9 unit tracked to a building near the auction building located on Farmers Street. According to police, it appeared that a car was there from fresh tire tracks but left before investigators got on the scene. In addition, a beer bottle, which was cold to the touch, was located nearby.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
