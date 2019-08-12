Rain chance to increase later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area later this week increasing the chance of showers and storms across the Lowcountry of South Carolina. In the meantime, a few spotty afternoon storms are possible over the next few afternoons. Expect more hot weather with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s through Wednesday. As clouds and rain increase Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will lower into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely for the second half of the work week.