RiverDogs Fall Short of Four-Game Sweep

After failing to score with the bases loaded and just one out, the RiverDogs found themselves in the same position just an inning later in the fourth after a pair of walks issued by Tyree Thompson (W, 5-7) and a ground ball single by second baseman Eduardo Torrealba. Center fielder Brandon Lockridge barreled one up to left field that Ryan Anderson ran down to tie the game on a sac fly. In the next at-bat, Oswald Peraza drove the second pitch he saw to deep left-center but Aparicio ran it down for an impressive over-the-shoulder catch that likely saved a pair of runs to end the inning. Hickory retook the lead in the bottom of the inning after Aparicio then reached on a leadoff free pass and later scored on Pedro Gonzalez’s sac fly.