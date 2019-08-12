Wanted: Two caught on camera stealing 200 gallons of used cooking oil from Summerville restaurant

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who were caught on camera stealing nearly 200 gallons of used cooking oil from a Summervillve restaurant.
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of two people who they say were involved in a larceny at Philly’s on 10040 Dorchester Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were driving a “large, white vacuum truck” and suctioned out approximately 191 gallons of used cooking oil, valued at $431.37.
DCSO officials are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or information on their vehicle to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111 or Det. A. Hinson at (843) 832-0010, ext. 5095.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.