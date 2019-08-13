Airline plans non-stop service from Charleston to Florida destination in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Passengers at the Charleston International Airport will be able to fly nonstop to Punta Gorda, Fla., beginning in mid-November, the airport announced Tuesday morning.
Allegiant Air announced service with one-away fares as low as $49 beginning Nov. 14, Charleston County Aviation Authority Deputy Director Spencer Pryor said.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
“We’re excited to offer Charlestonians a new nonstop option for travel to Punta Gorda,” Allegiant Vice President of Planning and Revenue Drew Wells said. “We know local travelers will love our convenient, affordable service to get away to beautiful southwest Florida this winter, while Punta Gorda-area travelers can enjoy beautiful, historic Charleston.”
This new seasonal route will operate twice weekly, Pryor said.
The new route brings the number of cities Allegiant will serve from Charleston International Airport to six.
“Connecting our passengers to the Florida Gulf Coast and other south Florida destinations is a win-win for both Charleston International Airport and Allegiant,” Airport CEO and Executive Director Paul Campbell said. “The addition of Punta Gorda to our expanding network of nonstop markets will help to ensure another year of record passengers traveling to and from our region.”
For the introductory fare price, flights must be purchased by Aug. 14, 2019 for travel by May 12, 2020.
