Berkeley County launches new program to stop drug smuggling into jail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at the Berkeley County jail have launched a new program to try to stop drugs from coming into the facility.
Inmates now have tablets to communicate with loved ones and friends on the outside.
They can no longer get mail sent to them. Officials say every inmate at the jail has access to a tablet.
They turned to them after several overdoses from drugs that were smuggled in through mail sent to the jail.
Jail administrator Randy Demory says the tablets take the mail out of the system and replace it with email on the tablet.
“The mail doesn’t come into the jail anymore. It goes to an offsite facility, it’s scanned and then a scanned photo of the picture, of the mail, the birthday card or whatever it may be, is sent to the inmates through the tablet system,” Demory said Tuesday.
Demory says the inmates can also use the tablets to use the law library and get pre-approved access to movies and games.
He says the tablets won’t be paid for through tax dollars.
Inmates will still be allowed to send mail from inside the jail to loved ones on the outside, according to Demory.
