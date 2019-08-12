Charlotte airport employee killed while driving a luggage vehicle, officials say

“Last night, a single ramp vehicle accident occurred at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” airport officials said in a statement Monday morning. “Emergency and medical crews responded and transported the driver to the hospital, where he later died. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and co-workers. The Airport is working closely with its airline partner and are assisting, as needed. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided to the airline employee.”