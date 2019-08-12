Charlotte airport employee killed while driving a luggage vehicle, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport was killed in an accident Sunday night, according to airport officials.
Officials said the accident involved a single ramp vehicle that overturned, pinning the worker underneath.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say information gathered at the scene indicates that the worker, 24-year-old Kendrick Darrell Hudson, was operating the tug and unable to avoid striking a piece of luggage that had been dropped on the tarmac.
As a result of striking the luggage and Hudson making a hard right turn, the tug rolled onto its left side. As the tug rolled, Hudson was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle then landed on him.
Hudson, was rushed to hospital after the accident and was pronounced dead a short time later.
“Last night, a single ramp vehicle accident occurred at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” airport officials said in a statement Monday morning. “Emergency and medical crews responded and transported the driver to the hospital, where he later died. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and co-workers. The Airport is working closely with its airline partner and are assisting, as needed. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided to the airline employee.”
American Airlines also put out a statement on Monday, saying the Hudson worked for Piedmont Airlines.
“American Airlines is deeply saddened by the death of one of our team members from Piedmont Airlines late last night. Right now our priority is caring for his family, and for our team in Charlotte. We are extremely grateful to the coworkers and emergency personnel who provided assistance and medical aid throughout this event.”
North Carolina Department of Labor’s OSH Division is now investigating this incident. They say their investigation may take 3-4 months, but could take longer.
CMPD says this is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
