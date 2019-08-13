CofC men’s soccer coach Ralph Lundy will retire after 2019 season

“Ralph has been my favorite coach at the College of Charleston,” said Flowers (’81), who also served as Vice President of The Cougar Club, the athletics department’s fundraising arm. “As everyone knows, Ralph’s passion for soccer and for his players is infectious. He coached my daughter and grandson at more soccer camps than I can count. He is a true visionary and advocate for what could be done to make the lives of thousands of young people better. He is also a dedicated member of the College of Charleston Family, and thankfully one of my dearest, most trusted friends. I don’t know any individual that has done more to influence young people in our community. I am eternally thankful that he came into all of our lives.”