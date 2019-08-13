CofC releases profile, fun facts about 2023 freshmen students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston released statistics on the new students who will attend the school beginning this fall.
A total of 2,091 students will comprise the CofC freshman class of 2023. Those students come from 44 states and the District of Columbia as well as from overseas military bases and 10 other countries. The student attending from the farthest hometown comes from Melbourne, Australia, more than 9,900 miles away.
The class contains eight sets of twins, 13 in-state valedictorians and 19 in-state salutatorians and five out-of-state valedictorians and three out-of-state salutatorians.
The new freshmen represent 939 high schools. The student with the highest ACT score earned a 35 out of a possible 36 points, while the highest SAT score was 1550 out of a possible 1600.
- Most common predominantly female students’ names: Caroline, Emma, Elizabeth
- Most common predominantly male students’ names: William, Andrew, James
- Top names that males and females share: Taylor, Ryan, Jordan
- Most popular birth month: January (195 students)
- Most popular birthdate: 12/28/2000 and 12/29/2000, (12 students each)
- Most popular South Carolina hometowns: Charleston (88), Mount Pleasant (65), Summerville (54), Columbia (48), Fort Mill (44), Myrtle Beach (41), Greenville (40), Lexington (34), Rock Hill (30), Bluffton (27), Greer (24), Simpsonville (23)
- Most popular out of state hometowns: Charlotte, North Carolina (41); Potomac, Maryland (11);Atlanta, Georgia (11); Cincinnati, Ohio (9); Waxhaw, North Carolina (8); Wyckoff, New Jersey (8); Birmingham, Alabama (8); Wilmington, North Carolina (8); Marietta, Georgia (7); Jacksonville, Florida (7); Darien, Connecticut (7); Bethesda, Maryland (7)
- Countries represented: Australia, Brazil, Bahamas, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Panama, Sweden, United Kingdom
- Most popular intended majors: biology (257), undecided (257), business administration (206), psychology (189), marine biology (99), marketing (85), computer science (81), communication (76), political science (63), exercise science (56)
College of Charleston students are scheduled to move back to the residence halls on Friday and Saturday with convocation scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the Cistern Yard.
CofC classes begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.
