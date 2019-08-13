County approves $280k in funding for Maybank Highway safety project

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A safety improvement project for Maybank Highway near the Pour House and the Terrace Shopping Center is one step closer to reality.
On Tuesday, the Charleston County Transportation Committee approved $280,000 in funding for a project that’s goal is to make crossing the highway safer.
In the past five years, there have been two people killed and three seriously injured after being hit by a car in this area of Maybank Highway. Back in January, a man was hit by a car and later died from those injuries.
Since then, plans to improve this area have been underway. A group called Charleston Moves has been pushing for the change and even started a petition. It’s executive director, Katie Zimmerman, said the funding may have been approved but the actual project could still be a year away.
“We’re very pleased,” Zimmerman said. “There’s still a bunch of work that needs to be done, which means actaully coming up with an official design, because what we had was just concept drawings."
One of those conceptual improvements would add a raised median and a new crosswalk right outside the Terrace Shopping Center.
As for the project itself, it goes now to the city of Charleston, and then needs to be approved by the state’s department of transportation.
