Boeing ‘noose’ lawsuit dismissed, court documents say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed against Boeing by an employee at its North Charleston plant claiming a noose was hung over his desk has been dismissed.
According to a stipulation for dismissal filed last week, both sides agreed to a dismissal and each side will pay its own attorneys fees.
Lawyers for Curtis Anthony filed the lawsuit back in June in Charleston County.
The suit also alleged co-workers urinated on his desk and chair and used the N-word in his presence.
The lawsuit claimed the stress of the harassment got so bad, Anthony had to take a medical leave so he could get counseling. He also says he started drinking again. Boeing had previously asked certain claims to be dismissed and called the alleged noose “knotted string," in a response.
In an interview with Live 5 News, Anthony claimed he still works in the same building and at the same desk where the noose was reportedly found.
