Data breach exposes information from more than 800 Charleston Co. employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been notified after more than 800 Charleston County employees were part of a data breach because of an inadvertent email which was sent out by a county Human Resources employee.
According to county spokesman Shawn Smetana, that email contained the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, gender, salaries and hire dates of 824 current and former county employees.
No other personal identifying or confidential information such as bank account numbers were released.
“We are notifying you so you can take action along with our efforts to minimize or eliminate potential harm,” County administrator Jennifer Miller wrote in an email to those impacted. “Because this is a serious incident, we strongly encourage you to take preventative measures no to help prevent and detect any misuse of your information. We have notified law enforcement and we have advised the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies about this incident. However, we have not provided the U.S. credit reporting agencies with any of your personal identifying information.”
The employee who sent the email by accident will be subject to a disciplinary process, according to Smetana. County staff are working to provide the affected employees with free year of credit monitoring through Equifax, Experian or TransUnion
The initial breach happened on Aug. 6. The sheriff’s office was notified last Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.