Deputies searching for three people in connection to gun battle at birthday party

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking the public’s help to locate three people in connection to a gun battle at birthday party in the Lowcountry.
The Georgetown Police Department is looking for Hakeem K. White, Nefertori L. Spann and Quinton S. Ford.
The three are wanted for aggravated breach of peace in reference to a shooting that happened at the 2000 block of Winyah Street.
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 545-4300, the TIP LINE at (843) 545-4400 or call 911.
The investigation began when officers responded to a shooting at a birthday party on July 25. Officers found out there was a fight between the shooting victim and two other people.
All three pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other, according to police.
The victim checked into the Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.