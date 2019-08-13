Lawsuit claims Berkeley County Airport is responsible for flooding in Moncks Corner neighborhood

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman has filed a lawsuit against the town of Moncks Corner, Berkeley County, and the Berkeley County Airport over flooding she has experienced on her property.
According to the lawsuit, the Berkeley County Airport put in a drainage ditch as part of an Airport extension.
Wendy Dennis claims that ever since the ditch was put in, the defendants have failed to maintain the ditch.
The lawsuit states that the defendants “negligently planned, designed, and constructed the drainage ditch and negligently failed to account for drainage run off and containment.”
Dennis says that because of the drainage ditch itself and the lack of maintenance, it redirects water during storms and forces water to overflow onto her property.
As a result of the defendants’ actions, Dennis claims that some residents are forced to leave their homes during these flooding events and must constantly replace personal belongings.
Dennis’s attorney, Jarrel Wigger, says this issue will get a lot worse because of sea levels rising.
“It’s become more and more of an issue as sea level rises,” said Wigger. “We really hope to bring attention to it so people that are in charge of the storm water runoff and all of that, stand up and pay attention, and start taking care of their residents.”
Dennis says that she has asked the defendants to take corrective action to provide “adequate and sufficient drainage” to prevent flooding on her property and surrounding properties. The lawsuit states that nothing has been done to permanently fix the problem.
Wigger says the residents are looking to be compensated for the issues they have faced as a result of the flooding, and they want a permanent fix.
Berkeley County has no comment towards pending litigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.