A local tech firm uses scientific strategy to help companies find best hourly workers

“It’s funny. Everybody assumes that in tech that you start a tech company and the next day you’re like Mark Zuckerberg. And although I’d love to think that’s true, it’s far more of a grind. It’s more of a cockroach, where you’re building this really cool product. And you’re just waiting and surviving for the first years, until the market is ready, you’re ready, the product ready, and once you establish that product market fit, that’s when you’re able to capitalize, raise a bunch of money, get a bunch of customers. Fortunately we’re on that stretch now, but it certainly took its fair share of work to get here."