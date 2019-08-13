Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/12)

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a double (19), 2 walks and 3 runs in an 8-5 win over Baltimore in game 1 of a doubleheader. In game 2, went 1-3 with a triple (6), a walk, 3 RBI and a K in an 11-8 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .258 with 17 HR’s and 50 RBI