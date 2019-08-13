Man left 5 children in hot vehicle at Florence Walmart, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man is accused of leaving five children inside a hot vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to the Walmart on Beltline Drive to a call about children left alone in a vehicle.
Police said once they arrived on scene, they discovered five children under the age of 10, alone in the vehicle.
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said the temperature at that time was 93 degrees and the heat index was well over 100 degrees.
Officers said James Anthony Williams, the children’s family member, later returned to the vehicle. It’s not clear how long the kids were inside the car alone.
Williams is charged with five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. He was also charged with second-degree domestic violence in an unrelated incident. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center but has since been released on bond.
The children were released to family members.
