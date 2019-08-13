Person involved in crash with N. Charleston police car dies in hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person who was involved in a crash last week with a North Charleston police car has since died in the hospital.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person died last Friday following the crash last Wednesday on North Rhett Avenue at Braddock Avenue.
Highway Patrol troopers say a police patrol car was heading north on North Rhett Avenue. According to SCHP officials, a vehicle going the opposite direction turned left in front of the patrol car.
Two people in each vehicle were transported to the hospital. It’s unclear at this time which person died, but the Charleston County Coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.