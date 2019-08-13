Police investigating after dog fatally shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responding to a report of shots fired in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon discovered a dog had been shot.
Police responded in the area of Olympia Drive at approximately 12:52 p.m. where they found a 2-year-old German Shepherd that had been shot, North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash said.
The owner told police the dog was in the front yard when a man was walking down the street and that the dog did not bark, leave the front yard or make any moves toward the man.
The owner said the man shot the dog and ran away.
The dog died from its injuries, Ash said.
Police have not found the suspected gunman. Anyone with information should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
