Portion of Maybank Highway could see safety improvements

A representative from the City of Charleston said the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) completed a road safety study that recommended a dedicated pedestrian crossings along Maybank Highway as a priority. The County Transportation Committee (CTC) is being asked to fund the design and installation. Right now, there are two rendering options that have been presented but the final design won’t be worked out until the money is allocated and work begins. The city expects the design to include a dedicated median space, a dedicated crosswalk and rapid flash beacons.