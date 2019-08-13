Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to make swing through Lowcountry next weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, 37, will make several stops throughout the Lowcountry next weekend.
His swing through the Palmetto state provides him a chance to spread the word about his recent unveiling of a 'medicare for all who want it" plan for rural Americans, which includes giving people the option of medicare coverage backed by the government. It would in turn push private insurance companies to lower their costs.
He also wants to provide the chance to develop technology so that more people can be treated closer to home.
One event will be held in Pineville Saturday at the Church of the Redeemer in the 2700 block of Hwy 45. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The second will take place at the College of Charleston at the Albert Simons Center For the Arts in a town-hall style event which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Other events are also scheduled for Hampton, Georgetown and Beaufort.
