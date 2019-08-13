Report: Downtown Charleston murder suspect verbally attacked victim leading to fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a downtown Charleston murder suspect verbally attacked the victim which started a fight leading to the fatal shooting.
Newly released information on the Hanover Street shooting which took the life of 41-year-old Timothy Haman Jr. , a Charleston chef, was released on Tuesday through an arrest affidavit for 18-year-old Shannon Lamont Johnson who is charged with Haman’s murder.
On the night of Aug. 8, Charleston police officers were in the area of Columbus Street near Aiken Street when they heard several gunshots in the area.
They found the victim, later identified as Haman, on some stairs at a home on Hanover Street. The responding officers reported that Haman had suffered at least one gun shot wound to the chest.
In addition, a citizen was performing CPR on Haman who was transported to MUSC where he died.
A witness told police that the incident started when the suspect rode past their home on a bicycle while she and the victim were outside.
Court documents state that the suspect “verbally accosted” the victim while riding by, and the victim replied to him.
According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect turned his bicycle around and stopped, and a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim ensued. Authorities say that at that point, three other male subjects arrived on bicycles and attempted to engage in the altercation as well.
The witness said she encouraged them to leave. Court records said one of the male subjects responded by slapping the witness in the face.
The witness said she became upset and began yelling at the males, and she and the victim disengaged and began walking toward the home to go inside.
Investigators say that as the victim was approaching the stairs near the door, the suspect began yelling at them while holding a gun.
According to court records, the suspect fired several shots at the victim who was struck by gunfire. The arrest affidavit stated that the suspect and the other male subjects then fled on their bicycles.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced on Monday night that US Marshals had placed Johnson in custody.
He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Johnson was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and waived his bond hearing on Tuesday.
