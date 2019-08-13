US Marshals capture man wanted for downtown Charleston murder

Shannon Lamont Johnson of West Ashley was taken into custody Monday evening by U.S. Marshals. Picture Source - Charleston County Detention Center
By Ray Rivera | August 12, 2019 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 11:56 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officials have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man accused in a downtown Charleston murder.

Shannon Lamont Johnson of West Ashley was taken into custody Monday evening by U.S. Marshals.

Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was arrested for the fatal shooting on Hanover Street on Aug. 8. that took the life of 41-year-old Timothy Haman Jr. who died at MUSC.

Johnson was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Charleston police officials said in a statement that the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. after a brief verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect.

“The victim was transported to MUSC, where he later died,” CPD officials said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Mayor, police chief speak out about shooting

City officials and the police department had spoken about the shooting and announced new initiatives in light of the murder which happened on Thursday.

A video provided by a resident showed the incident transpire.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds announced patrols in the Eastside community, where the shooting happened, would increase.

“The one thing that I will emphasize is we want to have unity in this community,” Reynolds said."We’ve got to work together. This is a great city. It’s the safest city in South Carolina. but we have to work hard to keep it safe."

In addition, Mayor John Tecklenburg has a community meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss with residents how they could work together to deter violence in the neighborhood, calling the shooting “inexcusable.”

“This kind of activity is not Charleston,” Tecklenburg said."It’s not who we are."

