Very hot and humid weather continues today!

By Joey Sovine | August 13, 2019 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:06 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scorching heat continues today across the Lowcountry with heat indices topping out at 105 to 110°. The chance of relief from any afternoon storms will be very limited today. A better rain chance will start to arrive tomorrow as a cold front nears from the northwest. Scattered showers and storms will be a better bet on Thursday and Friday before the rain chance starts to decrease again by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. Hot & Humid. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

