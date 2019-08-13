Very hot and humid weather continues today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scorching heat continues today across the Lowcountry with heat indices topping out at 105 to 110°. The chance of relief from any afternoon storms will be very limited today. A better rain chance will start to arrive tomorrow as a cold front nears from the northwest. Scattered showers and storms will be a better bet on Thursday and Friday before the rain chance starts to decrease again by the weekend.