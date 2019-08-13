South Carolina woman bitten by alligator

SUN CITY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 68-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it happened Monday night around 10 p.m. in Sun City in Beaufort County. They say the woman was walking her dog in an area between her yard and her neighbor’s yard. The woman was bitten on her wrist/hand and her leg, but it is unknown how severe her injuries are.
The woman was taken to a Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment.
DNR conservation officers, wildlife biologists, and a state-contracted alligator control agent went out to find the alligator. They say they found and captured an alligator coming out of a pond just 25-yards away from the victim’s home. That alligator is approximately the same size that was reported in the incident, which was about eight to nine feet long. The alligator was removed and euthanized by the alligator control agents, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
DNR says they do not have a way to know if that was the exact alligator that bit the woman or not, and are still investigating the incident.
Though these type of incidents are infrequent, Beaufort County urges residents and guests to be mindful of alligators and to please be careful when walking near ponds and lagoons, especially at night when visibility is limited.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the injured woman remains hospitalized in Savannah.
