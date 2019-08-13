You Paid For It: Community funds Back-To-School Festival in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The OneBerkeley Initiative raises money all year long to support education in Berkeley county.
This weekend, all that fundraising culminated with its annual back-to-school festival. As many as ten thousand people attended, said school officials.
For the fourth year, students walked away with a new book bag full of school supplies.
Berkeley County School District resources were on hand to make sure parents are connected to the departments and resources they might need.
The festival itself costs $46,000 to $50,000 each year, but the money doesn’t come from BCSD.
It’s funded by you- the community- with private donations, businesses, fundraisers and sponsorships through OneBerkeley all year long.
The biggest fundraiser for the Back-to-School Festival each year is a golf tournament. The annual OneBerkeley Golf Tournament at Crowfield Golf Club raises $8,000 to $12,000.
Truth be told, they could have used a lot more support and funding this year, said BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner.
That’s how great the need is for their students.
Tanner said the first step to student learning is having all the supplies they need in order to learn.
To continue hosting the festival, Tanner said One Berkeley hopes to push more fundraisers and maybe even a 5K race so they can help more students obtain supplies next year.
Click here to view pictures from this year’s festival.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.