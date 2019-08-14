Charleston Co. EMS asking public to help ‘stuff the ambulance’ with school supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the first day of school fast approaching, EMS and Charleston County officials want to stuff an ambulance full of school supplies.
All the supplies will be distributed to students during first day festival this Sunday, Aug. 18 downtown in front of the South Carolina aquarium.
Charleston County employee Malinda Terry is organizing the school supply drive. Last year, an estimated 4,000 bags filled with supplies were distributed to students around the lowcountry.
“Charleston County employees are so vested in children in the area,” Terry said in a statement. “This supply drive that started as simple packing of just one car has turned into a major event where we are filling an entire ambulance.”
This is the 10th year the county has been collecting school supplies, but it’s a first for them to use an ambulance to collect them.
“We don’t know how much we’re going to fit in one of these ambulances,” Carl Fehr, division chief for the Charleston County EMS, said. “This is the first year that we’re doing this but we’re really excited to try and find out and if we fill up this ambulance, we’ll have another one come up and start filling up a second ambulance I’m sure.”
The public can come and stuff the ambulance between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Charleston County Public Services Building at 4045 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.