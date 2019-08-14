Charleston police responding to ‘ongoing situation’ at house in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are responding to a reported shots heard call in West Ashley, according to Charleston County Consolidated dispatch.
Police spokeswoman Karen Nix called the scene an “ongoing situation” at a house in the 1300 block of White Drive.
A bomb squad is also at the scene with a robot. Police are announcing- “Antonio, we know you are in there. Come out the front door with your hands up.”
“Traffic is impacted on White Drive between Wantoot Blvd and Playground Road, as well as Ophir Drive,” Nix said.
Drivers and residents are asked to use alternate routes and to stay away from the area.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.