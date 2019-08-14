High-speed chase ends in crash that blocks all southbound lanes of I-95 in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say a pursuit of a bank robbery suspect ended in a crash on I-95 that has closed all southbound lanes of the interstate.
The incident happened near mile marker 62, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. It was reported at 11:58 a.m.
A post on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page states Colleton County deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a bank robbery suspect from Dorchester County. Deputies say EMS stabilized and transported the suspect to an area hospital.
Drivers are being routed onto the exit ramp at that mile marker and then being routed back onto the interstate via the on-ramp, Southern said.
Troopers say the crash involves injuries.
Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.
