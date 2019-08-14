Dogs Walk off ’Flies to Clinch Series

With the start of the next school year right around the corner, the RiverDogs made sure that local teachers felt loved and appreciated at the Joe as part of Teacher night at Riley Park. Ahead of another year of hard work with the kids, teachers who came out to the game received $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID, and enjoyed $1 beer and $3 wine selections in Murray’s Mezzanine. The RiverDogs also hosted the second blood drive of the season in partnership with The Blood Connection. Many fans got to the park early and donated blood outside the stadium gates to help those in need. To top off the festivities at the Joe, it was another Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday, and fans walked through the concourse and enjoyed the farmers’ market set up along the walkways at the Joe.