FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat and late day storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach late today bringing a round of showers and storms but not before a very hot day across the Lowcountry. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. The heat index will be a big issue today with extremely high humidity levels area wide. The heat index will top out near 110° for most, with a few spots possibly approaching 115°. Please use extreme caution if you are outside today! A few late day storms are possible as the front approaches from the northwest. Any storms that pop up today could produce tremendous amounts of lightning, very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This front will stall out near the area keeping a chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast Thursday and Friday.