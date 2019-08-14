Hail, flooding reported in parts of Tri-County as severe thunderstorm warning extended

By Patrick Phillips | August 14, 2019 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 3:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents are reporting hail up to an inch in diameter and flash flooding as severe thunderstorms move through the Tri-County area.

Portions of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. A previous warning for Berkeley and Dorchester Counties was set to expire at 3:15 p.m.

At 3:11 p.m., radar indicated a thunderstorm over Ladson producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

John Wilson sent in this photo of one-inch wide hail that fell over Summerville at approximately 3 p.m.
The warning area includes Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Middleton Place and Slands Bridge. It also includes I-26 between mile markers 193 and 220; and I-526 between mile markers 12 and 29.

Viewer James Lanier sent in a photo of a portion of Trolley Road flooded by the heavy rain.

Drivers on Trolley Road faced a flooded roadway during Tuesday afternoon's storm.
Viewer Bill Hickman shot this video of a storm over Ladson Tuesday afternoon, describing it as “coming down like crazy” with insane wind rain and lightning.

