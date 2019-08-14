Man accused of assaulting woman at MUSC psychiatric center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Psychiatry facility.
Travis Woodward has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.
According to an arrest affidavit, Woodward assaulted the victim who was checking on a seclusion restroom door.
Authorities say Woodward grabbed the victim around her neck and shoulder area and “violently” pulled on her. Court documents state there was a struggle and the victim tried to get away.
Woodward then grabbed the victim’s pants, tore them, and sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit.
We’ve reached out to MUSC for more information.
