Newer numbers show improvement in Charleston County’s pain pill distribution

“Some patients stay on opioids. They do fine. It treats their pain. They have no problems. But then some of those patients, go off and start using they shouldn’t be using and are a part of the overdose statistics,” Lockett said. “We are trying to prevent that on the front end by prescribing less, identifying people who may be getting off into a misuse category, and then figuring out how to treat them, and recognizing how we can do things better so that hopefully we can stop the epidemic at the headwaters.”