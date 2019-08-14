One person killed in accident on I-26 near Ladson exit

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say one person was killed in a car accident on I-26 near the Ladson exit Tuesday night.
The accident happened around 7:11 p.m. one mile west of Exit 205 to Ladson.
Highway Patrol officials say a 2003 Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound when it ran off the left side of the road.
According to Trooper Matt Southern, the driver then over corrected, ran off the right side of the road and struck a sign.
The car then overturned and struck a tree, a report states.
Southern said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
