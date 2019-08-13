Pumpkin Spice Latte to make early return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fall tradition is spicing up summer.
Starbucks is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever before, adding it to its menus on Tuesday, August 27, according to store employees.
In 2014, the coffee giant had an early release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 26, but the latte has never officially returned to menus before August 28, marking this year as the earliest launch date ever.
Typically, the fan favorite launches around Labor Day.
