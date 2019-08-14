Two people wanted on dozens of animal cruelty charges in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people it says are wanted on dozens of animal cruelty charges.
According to a Facebook post , Jeffrey Wayne Grainger, 36, and Dawn Marie Collins, 40, of Calico Court in Leland are being sought by the sheriff’s office.
They each face 19 counts of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of abandonment of an animal.
According to arrest warrants, the couple allegedly abandoned and didn’t provide sustenance to 13 pit bulls, a miniature pinscher, and five cats. Two of the pit bulls died as a result of the alleged abuse, which occured from Aug. 7-13.
Anyone with information on Grainger and/or Collins is asked to contact Sgt. Bradley at 910-754-8204 or call 911.
