Authorities: Teacher arrested for the 2nd time this year for being drunk at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teacher has been arrested for the second time this year for being drunk at Cane Bay High School.
Rachel Anne Henry was arrested at school Thursday morning and charged with public disorderly conduct, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
BCSO officials said she was arrested for the same offense back in June.
Henry is scheduled to have a bond court hearing Thursday night.
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said they could not comment on any specifics on the case but did release the following statement:
While we cannot comment on any particular employee or employment action, BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace. However, there will always be employees in the workplace who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, and BCSD encourages those employees to seek help through a variety of programs that we offer. When violations of our drug and alcohol policy occur, BCSD takes appropriate action, which can include disciplinary action or requiring employees to participate in treatment and rehabilitation programs in lieu of termination.
