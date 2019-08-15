Bus driver shortage lingers days before new CCSD school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the new school year less than a week away, Durham School Services still doesn’t have enough bus drivers to fulfill their need for the Charleston County School District.
A dozen drivers are still needed before Durham reaches what they classify as fully staffed, and it’s all to satisfy a great need in Charleston County.
Some 22,000 CCSD students ride the bus every day, according to Jeff Scott, the school district’s director of transportation. So, that requires almost 370 buses to be on the road.
“That equates to about 1,350 bus runs per day,” Scott said. “Most of our buses make two runs either an elementary run in the morning and then a middle and high. Two in the morning and then two in the afternoon.”
On Thursday, many of those already-hired drivers were out on the road practicing their routes and are set to do it again on Friday. It’s all to make sure what’s on paper works in real life.
“We offer a guarantee of six hours per day and a starting pay of $15,” Durham spokesperson Edward Flavin said. “If a potential driver is interested, he or she is urged to apply in person at 3815 West Montague."
He also added they can apply online.
The district is also asking parents if they have any complaints during the year or bus route requests to fill out this form.
