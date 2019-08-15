CCSD back-to-school hotline continues through next week

By Live 5 Web Staff | August 15, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 8:03 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s annual back-to-school hotline to help families transition into the new school year continues through next Thursday.

Families are urged to call 843-937-6366 with any questions concerning registration, transportation, school start times and more.

The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. exclsuding Saturday Aug. 17 and Sunday Aug. 18.

School for students in Charleston County starts next Wednesday.

