Charleston files suit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston joined other South Carolina municipalities in filing a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids Thursday.
City officials say the action seeks to end “the destructive effects the opioid epidemic has had on the Charleston community and to recoup tax dollars spent as a result of the defendants’ illegal marketing, sales, and distribution of opioids.”
“We have seen far too many cases of overdose, addiction, hospitalization and other devastating effects of the opioid epidemic here in Charleston. Put simply, enough is enough,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
Data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration states an average of 248 pain pills was distributed for every Charleston County resident each year from 2006 to 2012.
"By bringing action against those who have contributed to this problem, we hope not just to recover the costs of our ongoing response to this crisis, but to help our citizens whose lives have been damaged by opioid use and to prevent this epidemic from wreaking further havoc on our community,” Tecklenburg said.
Earlier on Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit against three major opioid distributors. The state’s lawsuit named McKesson, Cardinal and Amerisource Bergen as defendants, alleging they violated the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act and created a public nuisance.
