Contreras Dominates, Holds Early Lead as Rainbows Sweep ’Flies

The RiverDogs become the Charleston Rainbows for the series finale, throwing it back to the late 1980s with special powder blue uniforms and hats to complete the look on Rainbows Pride Night presented by MUSC Health. The jerseys were put up for auction during and after the game, and the proceeds from the sales will go to benefit Charleston Pride. It was also another Senior Wednesday at Riley Park, and those in attendance who were 65 years old and older took a stroll around the bases after the game and enjoyed free food before 7 p.m. The RiverDogs also honored the Charleston Hurricanes Women's Rugby Club as the inaugural recipient of the Rainbows Pride Award for their contributions to the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community in the Lowcountry.