DD2 testing new bus routes, live tracking app

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Bus drivers with Dorchester District Two are running their routes this week as school officials are working to streamline a new bus tracking app for parents.
New this year, parents have the option to be along for the ride with an app that tracks their child’s bus in real time.
Transportation director Steve Shope said the district is working to fix any technical issues with the new tracking software.
Shope said the new tracking system can also help provide an extra layer of protection for the nearly 16,000 children that ride the bus every day.
“By us being able to see where the bus is in real time, we can ensure that much better safety for our students and help our bus driver divert around emergency situations,” Shope said. “We can probably save up to 20 minutes of response time which is a better situation for the students on that bus.”
The district has 165 buses that run triple routes each day to and from elementary, middle and high schools.
Shope said as of the start of this school year, the transportation department has fully staffed permanent drivers.
However, the district is still looking for substitute drivers.
