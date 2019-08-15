One person shot following dispute at gas station on Highway 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was shot following a dispute at a gas station on Highway 78 Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the Scotchman gas station on the corner of Von Ohsen Road and Highway 78.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people in two different cars.
According to Antonio, a person fired a gun into the other vehicle striking one person.
That person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Witnesses that the gas station was roped off with crime scene tape as investigators worked the scene.
Another reported a law enforcement helicopter over the immediate area of the shooting.
