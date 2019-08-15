Deputies searching for missing Florence woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Florence woman.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Patricia Hanna was last seen Monday on Santiago Drive. Deputies say she was possibly driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sedan E with S.C. tag RKH-711.
Hanna is described as 5-foot-3 and about 105 pounds.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding Hanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
