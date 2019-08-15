Family sues S.C. funeral home after casket breaks open during funeral

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina family filed a lawsuit against a Georgetown-based funeral home and a Georgia-based casket distributor after the casket bearing a loved one broke open during his funeral.
The Myers family, who live in Horry County, are suing Linen-Knox Funeral Service and Casket Distributors, Inc., in connection with the incident at the funeral of Don Tyrell Myers.
The lawsuit alleges that during the funeral, the casket broke, falling from the hands of the pallbearers onto the ground and then broke open. The suit states that the funeral had to be canceled and rescheduled because of the casket failure.
The family claims the $4,500 casket was constructed improperly and made of inferior material and not a “quality casket” as represented.
The suit includes claims of product liability, breach of warranty, negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligent desecration of human remains. The suit states the incident caused serious physical injury and emotional distress to Myers’ wife and children.
The suit requests a jury trial and seeks actual and punitive damages.
The funeral home did not immediately return a request for comment.
