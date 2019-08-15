First phase of Clements Ferry Road widening finished ahead of schedule

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has finished the first phase of the Clements Ferry Road widening ahead of schedule.
Crews drove along the newly widened area picking up barrels on Thursday morning.
The widening includes the road from just north of I-526 to Jack Primus Road and was completed three months before the Nov. 30 completion date.
Drivers grew frustrated during the construction, which included much longer commute times.
Construction on Clements Ferry Road Phase II, which stretches from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41, is expected to begin in early 2020, with an anticipated completion of spring 2023.
According to Berkeley County officials, the improvements involve widening the two-lane roadway to a four-lane curb and gutter section, with a raised planted median and multi-use path along one side of the roadway.
