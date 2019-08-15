Live 5 Scambusters: Social Security is now the top target for government imposters

The FTC says it has received 1.3 million reports about government imposters since 2014. The Social Security imposter scam is blowing away other options as the top government imposter scam and it’s not even close. According to new data, the FTC received nearly 65 thousand reports of social security imposter scams in the first five months of 2019. That’s more than double Medicare, IRS, government grants, and law enforcement scams combined.