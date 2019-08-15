Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/14)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 8-1 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 50 K’s in 43.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.